uMotif expands leadership team to support growth in US and EU markets

LONDON and BOSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- uMotif, creators of the patient-first eCOA / ePRO and engagement platform transforming the reliability of patient-reported and site-based endpoint data has appointed three new executive leaders. The expanded leadership team will drive uMotif's ambitious growth strategy in the US and European markets, including guiding future development and adoption of uMotif's intuitive, retention-boosting technology.

Gary Parrott , Chief Financial Officer , is an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales , and has worked in the life sciences industry for two decades. He joins uMotif after being Vice President, Finance for the Health Sciences Global Business Unit at Oracle. Gary will use his experience to guide and manage uMotif's financial operations as the company expands.

Kristine Klinger , Chief Delivery Officer , has more than 25 years of experience in building Enterprise Program Management Offices (EPMOs) with international, regulated industries, including bio-tech, medical device, electronic data capture for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, health insurance, and consulting services. Kristine will use this experience to help uMotif's growing number of customers use the platform to transform their clinical and real-world study designs and accelerate their patient engagement strategies.

Elaine Maynard , Vice President Marketing, has over 20 years of experience across a wide range of marketing, strategy, and business development functions for cloud-based software companies. She has led marketing departments for Phase Forward, a pioneer in clinical trial electronic data collection, and Oracle Health Sciences Global Business Unit. She will now apply her skills to raising awareness and expanding the use of uMotif's patient-centric software.

In addition, Don Butlerjoined uMotif in October 2021 as Chief Revenue Officer, bringing 18 years of clinical trial innovation experience to the company. Don previously held sales leadership roles with Verana Health, Outcome Health, Medidata Solutions, Oracle Health Sciences, and Siebel Life Sciences. At uMotif, he works closely with the sales, marketing, finance, and product teams to help the organization identify and realize new revenue opportunities.

The appointments come just months after uMotif secured a $25.5m investment from a fund managed by New York-based investment firm, Athyrium Capital Management, LP, and forms part of the organization's ambitious expansion strategy.

Steve Rosenberg, CEO of uMotif, said: "Recent years have seen an increase in the popularity of decentralized clinical trials (DCT) along with significantly increased demand for post-marketing and real-world evidence studies. With that comes a growing demand for remote data collection solutions, especially ePRO and eCOA. Many, however, are far from easy to use, placing additional burden on the participants, leading to the reduced patient engagement that contributes to poor retention.

"Our new leadership team members understand that the key to success is working in partnership with patients and sponsors to deliver modern, intuitive, cloud native systems that people want to use, without ever compromising on data quality. By delivering high rates of data capture, patient retention, data quality and delivery speed, the technology helps sponsors and CROs to conduct better, faster trials and real-world studies . In one study, for example, uMotif's software engaged participants so effectively that the data capture timelines were reduced by 33%.

"uMotif has worked with many of the world's top pharma and biotech companies and CROs, including AstraZeneca, Abbvie and Syneos, powering unique insights and data capture rates in excess of 90%. With this new team in place, we now have everything we need to continue on this exciting trajectory."

uMotif's mission is to put patients at the center of clinical research. Designed with patients for patients, the uMotif patient-first eClinical cloud native platform powers site-based to fully decentralized clinical, real-world, and post-marketing research. By engaging patients and healthcare professionals, uMotif is trusted by global pharmaceutical companies, biotechs, CROs, and academic institutions to capture large volumes of eCOA/ePRO, symptom, and wearable device data.

