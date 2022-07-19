BAE Systems and GE announced a technical collaboration to explore next generation adaptive power management systems in the Combat Air domain.

"We're proud to collaborate with BAE Systems to explore the next generation of Combat Air technologies building upon our existing relationship on the Tempest program," said Joe Krisciunas, president of Electrical Power Systems for GE. "Adaptive power management allows more efficient use of existing and available electrical power. We're working with BAES to demonstrate how this technology could enable increased operational capability to Combat Aircraft."

GE has delivered electrical power demonstration equipment into the BAE Systems lab to start exploring how to adopt and use solid state power controllers. Adaptive and dynamic power management systems, utilizing solid state power controllers, enables the use of software to implement, modify and control aircraft utility power functions. There are further opportunities for a continued collaboration beyond this demonstration activity, subject to the current active tender process.

GE has been a major supplier to BAE Systems on Typhoon since its inception, providing cockpit displays and fuel system equipment from their Cheltenham facility in the UK. Since entry-into-service in 2004, some 680 aircraft have been sold to nine nations across the globe.

