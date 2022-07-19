Black Bird Biotech, Inc.: Black Bird Biotech Provides Update As Global Concern Over Lasting Effects of Widely-Used Traditional Pesticides on Humans, Wildlife Continues to Rise

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Black Bird Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:BBBT), manufacturer and distributor of plant-based MiteXstreamTM biopesticide, confirmed that MiteXstreamTM is now registered in 47 states and D.C., with near-term clearance expected in Florida and Indiana. Initial registration in California is targeted for the first half of 2023. The company also confirmed that it recently began the process for obtaining registration in Peru, and that further international registration of MiteXstreamTM internationally, including in Canada and the EU, is scheduled to begin during the current quarter.

"It seems that every day there is a new report published that highlights the lingering toxicity of the pesticides that have been used all over the world, with these reports being accompanied with an urgent call to action for a better way to handle the pests. MiteXstreamTM answers that call, as a 'pesticide re-imagined,' it is 'gentle' enough to be completely non-toxic to bees, yet delivers high efficacy at low cost," said Fabian Deneault, BBBT's President. The reports on bees are available here and here.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the Biopesticides Market is forecast to be worth $10.63 Billion for 2027, with a CAGR at 13.1%, which growth will be boosted by rising research activities to develop new microbial products.

A USDA report stated, "As the world's most important group of pollinators, bees are a crucial part of agricultural production and natural ecosystem function."

Black Bird Biotech is proud to offer the MiteXstreamTM product that is both an effective means of controlling pests, including spider mites, molds and other harmful agricultural issues while testing as not-toxic to honey bees.

MiteXstreamTM is currently available at MiteXstream.com and in the MiteXstream Amazon® Store.

For news and updates, shareholders, prospective investors and prospective business partners are encouraged to follow @BBBT_Corporate on Twitter and @BlackBirdBiotech on Instagram. Also visit BBBT's corporate website, BlackBirdBiotech.com, for additional information about the company.

About BBBT

Black Bird Biotech is positioned to exploit market segments with powerful, re-imagined biotech products. Its EPA-registered biopesticide, MiteXstreamTM, eradicates mites and similar pests, including spider mites (a lethal pest in cannabis, grapes, hops, coffee, strawberries and many other agricultural crops), and eliminates molds and mildews. MiteXstreamTM is a pesticide, but it is not a poison - it's a pesticide re-imagined. The MiteXstreamTM Edge: use through the day of harvest without concern for residual "pesticide" violations, including as it pertains to state cannabis testing. MiteXstreamTM is the foundational element of the company that carries vast potential worldwide as a highly effective, safe and extremely cost-effective replacement for many traditional "poisonous" pesticides.

