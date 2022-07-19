

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo's (DSKYF.PK) Enhertu has been approved in the European Union as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received one or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens. It is being jointly developed and commercialised by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.



AstraZeneca noted that, following the approval, an amount of $75 million is due from the company to Daiichi Sankyo as a milestone payment in 2nd-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer.



