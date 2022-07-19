CTM360's Digital Risk Protection (DRP) Platform generates significant interest in its live demos.

CTM360, a Bahrain-based cybersecurity firm specializing in Digital Risk Protection, is proud to have received an overwhelming response at the FIRSTCON22 Conference in Dublin, Ireland. The conference is a yearly event organized by the Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST), a closed invite-only community of global security practitioners and response teams.

A unique Arab World cybersecurity technology firm, CTM360 is a long-standing member of FIRST, which has over 600 members from across the globe. FIRST Membership consists of National CERTS, Big Tech, and leading global vendors in cybersecurity, as well as regional and local cybersecurity providers.

As a leading Digital Risk Protection platform, CTM360 has shown continuous innovation in developing its technologies, consisting of three main products, HackerView (External Attack Surface Management), CyberBlindspot (Digital Risk Protection), and ThreatCover (Cyber Threat Intelligence). The conference attendees highly acclaimed the platform, with multiple demos running in parallel.

"It was the best validation we could have received for our concept of the Digital Risk Protection Stack. As the only global vendor to develop all layers, CTM360 successfully delivers outcomes to security leaders. This reflects that my team is on the right track," said Mirza Asrar Baig, Founder CEO of CTM360. "We wanted to give the attendees the chance to experience our platform, and thankfully we have exceeded their expectations."

FIRSTCON22 was a fantastic experience where we met like-minded individuals coming together to improve cybersecurity on a global scale. The conference has strengthened trust and relationships amongst all members," said Sameer Mohammad, Head of Cyber Incident Response Team at CTM360. Sameer also appreciated the chance to meet and learn from security teams across the globe on how they handle Incident Response and Threat Intelligence sharing.

The FIRSTCON22 agenda was elaborate in scope and covered the latest and most influential developments in incident response. While cyber threats are ever-evolving, the award-winning cybersecurity firm will continue to succeed in expanding the demands of cybersecurity and evolving its technology as part of its ongoing efforts.

About CTM360

CTM360 is a subscription service powered by EDX Labs, offering 24 x 7 x 365 Digital Risk Protection to detect and respond to threats. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, CTM360 specializes in offensive defense a mentality that looks to neutralize and eliminate threats in infancy to identify and manage cyber blind spots outside your network (surface, deep dark web). Offered as a service and with an ecosystem built in the cloud, CTM360 remains a leading detection response provider in cyberspace and the digital domain.

About FIRST

The Forum of Incident Response and Security Teams (FIRST) is an international organization of incident response teams dedicated to reducing cybersecurity incidents worldwide. FIRST promotes cooperation amongst cybersecurity incident response teams through sharing information, ideas, and practices. Since 1990, FIRST's members have resolved an almost continuous stream of security-related attacks and incidents, including handling thousands of security vulnerabilities affecting nearly all of the millions of computer systems and networks throughout the world.

