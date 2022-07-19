Inteleos and Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Center Partner to Reduce Maternal and Fetal Mortality

Partnership aims to address United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.1

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inteleos, a non-profit global healthcare certification organization, and the Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Center (KWCWC) signed a memorandum of understanding to reduce maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality in Kenya by providing comprehensive ultrasound training and certification programs that match Kenyan clinical practices and resources for nurses, midwives and clinical officers.

The joint effort aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.1, to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100,000 live births by 2030.

Training will include knowledge checks and assessment exams that culminate in globally recognized ultrasound certifications.

The partnership will provide Kenyan women with critical information about their overall health and pregnancy progress and ensure that both the expectant mother and unborn baby receive the best pathway of care available. Additionally, the program supports a predominately female workforce by providing education and validating proficiency in ultrasound knowledge skills and abilities, empowering female providers and patients, and strengthening nursing and midwifery leadership. Inteleos and KWCWC will provide necessary staffing and resources to support the program.

"Through active listening, learning and collaboration with the Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Center and broader East African healthcare systems, Inteleos provides positive transformational impact through our specific expertise in diagnostic ultrasound assessment and certification," said Pamela Ruiz, Chief Business Development Officer of Inteleos.

"We couldn't be more proud to partner with Inteleos to deliver the necessary tools, training and assessments to our nurses, midwives and clinical officers with the goal of providing best practices in diagnostic medical imaging to reduce maternal and fetal mortality," said Faith Muigai, executive director of KWCWC. "This partnership supports KWCWC goal to expand our reach and drive impact to empower disenfranchised communities by prioritizing science and technology that provides meaningful interventions that strengthen the Pan-African ecosystem."

As of 2017 in Kenya, 342 women died per 100,000 live births. Inteleos and KWCWC have a unique opportunity to reduce maternal and fetal morbidity and mortality in Kenya and other areas of Sub-Saharan Africa with appropriate use of diagnostic ultrasound in the hands of proficient nurses, midwives and clinical officers. The Kenya Women and Children's Wellness Centre (KWCWC) located on the campus of the United States International University in Nairobi Kenya, and housed on 10 acres of dedicated land, is a state-of-the-art healthcare facility whose programming shares a common intent to serve the health and wellness of the Kasarani community.

About Inteleos

Inteleos is a non-profit certification organization that delivers rigorous assessments and cultivates a global community of professionals dedicated to the highest standards in healthcare and patient safety. Inteleos is the overarching governance and management organization for the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography (ARDMS) the Alliance for Physician Certification & Advancement (APCA) and the Point-of-Care Ultrasound Certification Academy (POCUS) which together represents over 124,000 certified medical professionals throughout the world. The Inteleos Foundation represents the philanthropic efforts for the organization.