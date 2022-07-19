Digital Pathology Market Anticipated to Expand with a CAGR of 13.5% During 2021-2032 Amidst Increased Focus on Cancer Research - Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Digital Pathology Market holds a 36% share in the global market. The market for digital pathology in China is exhibiting a 23.5% CAGR and is expected to account for more than 70% of the East Asia market in 2031

NEWARK, Del., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digital pathology market is estimated to total US$ 6,199 Mn by 2021. The overall sales of digital pathology products and services are expected to reach US$ 22,870.2 Mn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% in the forecast 2021 - 2031.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the sales of Digital Pathology products and services have grown at a 10% CAGR from 2016-2020. The global Digital Pathology Market was valued at US$ 5.54 Bn in 2020. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Innovations in technology and integration of new services such as electronic medical records in the global healthcare sector are driving interest toward digital pathology solutions. Increasing adaptation of digital pathology devices in emerging economies to improve healthcare services is elevating growth.

Key Takeaways

Elevated healthcare-based IT spending and increased focus on cancer research are expected to fuel the growth of digital pathology devices across the globe over the forecast period.

Manufacturers are focusing on the integration of digital pathology with cloud platforms and are collaborating with the cloud service providers for data sharing and scanning services to clients.

Consumers are focusing on health issues and are proactively conducting full-body check-ups, which tends to the growth of the digital pathology market in the forecast period.

The U.S continues to dominate the digital pathology market with a 36% share in the global market.

Competitive Landscape

Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Huron Technologies International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Carl Zeiss AG, Nikon Corporation, 3DHISTECH Ltd., Hologic Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Visiopharm, OptraSCAN, Inc., Inspirata, Inc., Sectra AB. are some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report.

Manufacturers are focusing on product development by offering a wide range of diagnostic products. Moreover, major players in the digital pathology market are focused on enhancing their global and regional presence through acquisitions and expansion on a global scale.

More Insights into the Digital Pathology Market

The U.S. holds a 36% share in the global market. The rising adaptation of digital imaging methods and the adoption of advanced technology provide key opportunities for manufacturers to deliver novel products. The research and development sector in the U.S. is highly developed.

Increased use of digital pathology devices for diagnosis is coupled with favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S., which improves the quality of cancer diagnosis, and is further fueling growth in the country.

The German market accounts for over 20% of the Europe market in 2021. The country has strict guidelines which are proposed by the Association of German Pathologists. This is key for operational use by IT experts, pathologists and researchers.

The market for digital pathology in China is exhibiting a 23.5% CAGR and is expected to account for more than 70% of the East Asia market in 2031. China is the leading supplier of rapid diagnostic kits on a global scale due to the easy availability of manpower and raw material.

India is a high potential market for digital pathology services, which is expected to hold 70.0% of the South Asia value share in 2031 at a CAGR of nearly 26% during the forecast period. The growth can be largely attributed to the availability of low-cost labor.

Key Segment

By Product Type:

Equipment

Whole Slide Scanners



Brightfield Slide Scanners





Fluorescence Slide Scanners





Combination Slide Scanners



Clinical Microscope



Tissue Microarrays

Softwares

Image Viewing and Analysis Softwares



On-premise





Cloud-based



Digital Pathology Information Systems



On-premise





Cloud-based

Services

Installation and Integration Services



Consulting Services



Maintenance and Validation Services

By Application:

Clinical Patholog

Molecular Diagnostics

Basic & Applied Research

Drug Development

Others

End-User:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Forensic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Clinics

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About FMI - Healthcare Market

In the latest study, FMI offers a detailed study of the digital pathology market for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. This study also highlights key drivers promoting the sales of digital pathology services through detailed segmentation. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for key industry manufacturers, channel partners, and government bodies for developing - 'The Way Forward'.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Market Background

4.1. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.3. Market Dynamics

5. COVID19 Crisis Analysis

5.1. Current COVID19 Probable Future Impact

5.2. Current GDP Projection and Probable Impact

5.3. Current Economic Projection as compared to 2008 Economic analysis

TOC continued..!

