Wi-Fi 6 Market size worth $ 32.6 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 13.06% CAGR: Verified Market Research

The reduction in the tariff rates for Wi-Fi infrastructure for organizations along with the development of smart cities promises a progressive performance for this Wi-Fi 6 Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Wi-Fi 6 Market" By Device Type (Smartphones, Laptops/PCs, Smart Wearables), By Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Wi-Fi 6 Market size was valued at USD 12.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 32.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.06% from 2022 to 2030.

Global Wi-Fi 6 Market Overview

The number of internet users has been rising in recent years and is projected to still rise within the next few years, the demand for Wi-Fi 6 and its services is anticipated to rise at a constant time. Due to the exaggerated smartphone penetration and improved property, the number of internet users worldwide is quickly increasing. Exaggerated internet property around the world has opened new business prospects for telecommunication service suppliers. However, together with these advantages in terms of latency and information measure, they conjointly have to be compelled to match their competitors' period. Telecommunication corporations are financed extensively in upgraded Wi-Fi solutions to require advantage of those new opportunities, which could offer the requisite property information measure, security, and network reliability.

The trade is anticipated to rise as telecommunication corporations increase their investments in wireless network infrastructure. Contention loss and co-channel interference are the key problems related to Wi-Fi networks. Competition loss refers to poor network performance due to the numerous shopper's convergency on a single AP, whereas co-channel interference is caused by one or additional APs using Radio Frequency (RF) channel, thereby affecting the network performance. It is a threat in a number of mature markets, like North America, Europe, and a few APAC countries. Regions have already got well-established Wi-Fi networks and implementing a replacement network might cause network mapping between the channels, thereby preventing the performance of the network. Wi-Fi is turning into additional wide obtainable public areas like supermarkets, stadiums, airports, and hotels.

Key Developments

December 2021 : Huawei launched AirEngine 6760-X1 & 6760-X1E APs as ultra-high performance indoor settled Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) APs with ten spatial streams by default and two built-in IoT slots. With an RTU license, the AP can provide up to 12 spatial streams and work in the triple-radio mode.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Cisco Systems (US), Intel Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies (China), NETGEAR (US), Juniper Networks (US), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Inc. (US), Extreme Networks (US), Ubiquiti Networks (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Aruba Networks (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), AT&T.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Wi-Fi 6 Market On the basis of Device Type, Offering, and Geography.

Wi-Fi 6 Market, By Device Type

Smartphones



Laptops/PCs



Smart Wearables

Wi-Fi 6 Market, By Offering

Hardware



Software



Services

Wi-Fi 6 Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

