

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tuesday, the White House will host a National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit.



Senior representatives from the Federal Government, private sector executives, and thought leaders from across the cyber community and academia will come together to brainstorm around one of the most pressing challenges in U.S. cybersecurity.



Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo; Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh; Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas; Ambassador Susan E. Rice, Director of the Domestic Policy Council; Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal; Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Jen Easterly; and Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology on the National Security Council will attend the summit convened by National Cyber Director Chris Inglis.



With approximately 700,000 cybersecurity positions remaining open, the Biden administration has convened the summit in an attempt to tackle problems in the cybersecurity workforce.



At the Summit, participants will discuss the need to create and prioritize new skills-based pathways to cybersecurity jobs, including at community colleges, through Registered Apprenticeships, and via non-traditional training opportunities.



During the Summit, participants will help chart a path toward a more secure future in which all Americans have the opportunity to raise the bar on cybersecurity through greater awareness, education, and training. 'The Summit will also serve as a call to action - to ensure that all Americans can capitalize on the benefits of the digital domain and to ensure that our Nation carries through on the positive opportunities ahead of us,' the White House said in a statement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de