Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: A1C0FE ISIN: GB00B5SGVL29 Ticker-Symbol: LSW1 
Frankfurt
19.07.22
08:03 Uhr
0,004 Euro
-0,001
-22,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.07.2022 | 16:01
Hardman & Co Research: Tissue Regenix (TRX): Strong 1H'22 sales suggest upside potential

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Tissue Regenix (TRX): Strong 1H'22 sales suggest upside potential

Hardman & Co Research: Tissue Regenix (TRX): Strong 1H'22 sales suggest upside potential 19-Jul-2022

Hardman & Co Research | Tissue Regenix (TRX) Strong 1H'22 sales suggest upside potential

Tissue Regenix (TRX) is focused on the development and commercialisation of two proprietary processing technologies for the repair of soft tissue (dCELL) and bone (BioRinse). It has a broad portfolio of commercial regenerative medicine products for the biosurgery, orthopaedics and dental markets. Early benefits of TRX's strategic activities over the past two years were evident in the 2021 results and, in a trading update to the market, the company has indicated that the strong sales performance seen in 2H'21 has continued into 2022. This fits well with our forecast that TRX will become EBITDA-positive in fiscal 2022 and cash-generative in 2023.

Please click on the link below for the full report: https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/ strong-1h22-sales-suggest-upside-potential/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Martin Hall 
London 
                           mh@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

© 2022 Dow Jones News
