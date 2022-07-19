The Diverse Income Trust plc



It is announced that at the close of business on 18 July 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc, managed by Premier Miton Asset Management Limited, is:



With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:



Including current period revenue to 18 July 2022 101.16p per ordinary share



Excluding current period revenue 99.26p per ordinary share







19 July 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45