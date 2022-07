TubeSolar and the Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 14% for a photovoltaic film based on perovskite.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Centre for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) and Augsburg-based TubeSolar AG have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 14% for a perovskite-based photovoltaic film that TubeSolar developed. TubeSolar uses the flexible photovoltaic film for its lightweight thin-film solar modules encapsulated in a glass tube. It said the film was fabricated with a roll-to-roll ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...