- (PLX AI) - Harvia Q2 revenue EUR 46 million.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|23,820
|24,040
|18:19
|23,820
|24,000
|18:19
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:40
|Harvia Q2 Adjusted EBIT EUR 8.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Harvia Q2 revenue EUR 46 million.
► Artikel lesen
|16:34
|Harvia Oyj: Preannouncement regarding Harvia's second quarter of 2022 financial performance: Advanced demand faded away - revenue and profitability below ...
|05.07.
|Harvia Oyj: Harvia Spirit - feel the spirit of löyly
|Harvia launches Harvia Spirit, a new safe and easy-to-use design electric heater that respects natural design. The starting point of the Harvia Spirit electric heater was to design a wall-mounted heater...
► Artikel lesen
|29.06.
|Harvia Oyj: Feel the steam with Harvia Nova like never before
|Harvia brings a new premium line-up to the steam sauna market with the launch of the Harvia Nova products. The product line-up includes two new products, a steam shower cabin with a built-in steam shower...
► Artikel lesen
|13.06.
|Harvia Oyj: Managers' transactions - Tomas Hjälmeby
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|HARVIA OYJ
|24,040
|-10,30 %