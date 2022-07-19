EPRO Advance Technology has developed new silicon materials for hydrogen production, while Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon researchers have shown that hydrogen storage materials can be produced from recycled industrial waste.EPRO Advance Technology (EAT) has developed Si+, a porous silicon material, to generate ultra-pure hydrogen with volumetric energy density of 140 kg/m³ from a water source. The Hong Kong-based renewables company said that Si+ is a suitable material because it is compact and easily transportable. It generates ultra-pure hydrogen through the reaction, starting from a molecule of Si ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...