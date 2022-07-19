

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Government will import infant formula from Switzerland later this week under Operation Fly Formula Mission to address the nationwide shortage of the product caused by Abbott Nutrition recall.



The Biden Administration will facilitate air shipment of 802,446 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Nestlé Health Science amino acid-based Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula from Switzerland to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York on July 21 and 22, according to the White House.



Under Operation Fly Formula, 16 shipments have so far landed in the U.S. With the two upcoming flights, Operation Fly Formula flights will have imported more than 61 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents to the U.S., the White House said.



Biden launched Operation Fly Formula in May to speed up the import of infant formula that meets U.S. health and safety standards, and stock enough product in stores as soon as possible.



The Biden Administration is sourcing the Defense Department's commercial aircraft, facilitated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), for Operation Fly Formula.



These flights will bypass regular air freighting routes to speed up the importation.



The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in May that the agency is exercising enforcement discretion allowing Nestlé to export additional infant formula into the United States.



Over time Nestlé plans to bring approximately 42 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market, according to the White House.







