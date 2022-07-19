Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: 873839 ISIN: FR0000033003 Ticker-Symbol: TOX 
Frankfurt
19.07.22
08:02 Uhr
7,650 Euro
+0,060
+0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.07.2022 | 17:53
Touax: Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 19 July 2022 - 5.45 p.m.

YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION

Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 18 July 2022 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $100.5 million, increased from $75 million in the initial 2020 financing agreement.

This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd portfolio of assets over 4 years and the financing of the growth of the division (notably through the purchase of equipment for leasing). The documentation also provides for an additional $15 million accordion option, allowing the capex line to be scaled up.

TOUAX and its lenders have innovated through the integration of a working capital facility dedicated to the trading of containers, an activity successfully developed by the group recently. TOUAX will also start in the coming weeks a process to add ESG criteria into the financing agreement.

Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Belgium SA/NV and NIBC Bank N.V.

Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris (legal counsel).

UPCOMING EVENTS

  • 28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results
  • 29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in French
  • 30 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English
  • 14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities

TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.

TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.

For further information please visit: www.touax.com

Contacts:
TOUAXACTIFIN
Fabrice & Raphaël Walewski Ghislaine Gasparetto
touax@touax.com ggasparetto@actifin.fr
www.touax.com Tel: +33 1 56 88 11 11
Tel: +33 1 46 96 18 00

Attachment

  • EN TOUAX 19 07 2022 PR Container Refinancing (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1aa05eea-ef00-465a-bf93-4cc7fb3342dd)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
