Touax: Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth

PRESS RELEASE Paris, 19 July 2022 - 5.45 p.m.
YOUR OPERATIONAL LEASING SOLUTION FOR SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORTATION
Increased financing capacity to support Containers division growth
TOUAX announces it has successfully renewed on 18 July 2022 the asset-backed facilities of its Containers division for an amount of $100.5 million, increased from $75 million in the initial 2020 financing agreement.
This transaction allows the refinancing of Touax Container Asset Financing Ltd portfolio of assets over 4 years and the financing of the growth of the division (notably through the purchase of equipment for leasing). The documentation also provides for an additional $15 million accordion option, allowing the capex line to be scaled up.
TOUAX and its lenders have innovated through the integration of a working capital facility dedicated to the trading of containers, an activity successfully developed by the group recently. TOUAX will also start in the coming weeks a process to add ESG criteria into the financing agreement.
Financing is granted by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., ING Belgium SA/NV and NIBC Bank N.V.
Touax was advised by Stephenson Harwood Paris (legal counsel).
UPCOMING EVENTS
- 28 September 2022: Publication of H1 results
- 29 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in French
- 30 September 2022: Video conference call to present the H1 results in English
- 14 November 2022: Q3 revenue from activities
TOUAX Group leases out tangible assets (freight railcars, river barges and containers) on a daily basis worldwide, both on its own account and for investors. With more than €1.2 billion of assets under management, TOUAX is one of the leading European players in the leasing of such equipment.
TOUAX is listed on the EURONEXT stock market in Paris - Euronext Paris Compartment C (ISIN: FR0000033003) - and is listed on the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext©PEA-PME 150 indices.
For further information please visit: www.touax.com
