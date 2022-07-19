Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
7/15/2022
FR0010259150
2 027
91,9164
XPAR
TOTAL
2 027
91,9164
Contacts:
For further information:
Craig Marks
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 7584 349 193
E-mail: craig.marks@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com