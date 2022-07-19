Germany's RWE is partnering with offshore PV specialist SolarDuck to build a 0.5 MW floating solar plant near an offshore wind farm in the North Sea.German utility RWE and Dutch offshore PV specialist SolarDuck have announced plans to jointly build a pilot offshore PV project close to an offshore wind farm in the North Sea off the coast of Ostend, Belgium. The Merganser project will have a capacity of 500 kW. It is expected to go online next year, the two companies said in a statement. "Merganser will provide RWE and SolarDuck with important first-hand experience in one of the most challenging ...

