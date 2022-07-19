Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
19.07.2022 | 18:05
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Index: Updates to methodology for Nasdaq Iceland's fixed income bond indexes

Nasdaq Iceland (the Exchange) has made updates to the methodology for its
fixed-duration bond indexes which will become effective on August 15, 2022. The
main changes are the following: 

 -- Reconstitution and rebalance reference dates are now on the 25th of each
   month instead of the 20th.

 -- New eligible securities are now added to the indexes on the index
   reconstitution date instead of the fourth trading date.

 -- The method for index yield calculation has been changed. 

 -- Price information for Treasury bills from the Government Debt Management's
   auctions will no longer be used.

 -- The 3-month non-indexed index will be discontinued. 


Nasdaq Iceland has also updated the methodology for its Benchmark Bond Indexes
without any material changes. 

Please find the updated methodology of both index families attached.

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland,
e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080138
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.