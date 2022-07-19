Index: Updates to methodology for Nasdaq Iceland's fixed income bond indexes

Nasdaq Iceland (the Exchange) has made updates to the methodology for its fixed-duration bond indexes which will become effective on August 15, 2022. The main changes are the following: -- Reconstitution and rebalance reference dates are now on the 25th of each month instead of the 20th. -- New eligible securities are now added to the indexes on the index reconstitution date instead of the fourth trading date. -- The method for index yield calculation has been changed. -- Price information for Treasury bills from the Government Debt Management's auctions will no longer be used. -- The 3-month non-indexed index will be discontinued. Nasdaq Iceland has also updated the methodology for its Benchmark Bond Indexes without any material changes. Please find the updated methodology of both index families attached. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080138