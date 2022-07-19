AssetTech Leader Pepper Announces $10 billion on Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / AssetTech pioneer Pepper announced today that data on Assets of $10 billion is being managed on its platform. This milestone is significant as Pepper gains traction in the marketplace and as Asset Management and Secondaries players seek to use data as tool for driving ROI and managing risk.

"For Pepper, this is a breakthrough number, "said Co-Founder and CEO Pulak Sinha. "We built Pepper ground-up for the Asset Management, Alternatives, and Secondaries communities and we are simultaneously thrilled and humbled by the trust they've reposed in us," he added.

World-wide, Asset Managers have been entrusted with over $120 trillion, as investors seek returns while managing compliance, governance, geographical variations, and complexity of asset classes. According to research firm Preqin, of this $120 trillion, $23 trillion is in Alternatives. This underscores the importance of an extensible investment data platform that can help professionals manage the nuances of illiquid investments. The Secondaries market is also booming, breaking the tape at $144 billion as of 2021, according to Preqin.

Pepper Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer Ann Eberle Thomas said, "Hitting the $10 billion threshold was an enormous achievement for our team and a great testament to the platform that CTO Karan Singh has built for Pepper. While $10 billion seems like a huge number, it is a drop in the ocean when considering the enormity of the potential in this market."

Estimates are that AssetTech as a category is an $84 billion business. Pepper has taken a leadership role in articulating the importance of this area. Pepper's roadshow in Seattle July 26th and in San Francisco July 29th is designed to help connect the brand with influencers, as the company prepares for a big autumn push.

