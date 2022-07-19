- The Group steps up growth during the third quarter of 2021/2022:
- accommodation revenue rose by 14.5% relative to the third quarter of 2018/2019 (reference year), double the pace of growth seen during the first half (+7.5%)
- all of the Group's brands outperformed their pre-crisis revenue level
- Increase in tourism reservations for the summer season, adding weight to the Group's forecast for full-year revenue and the relevance of its ReInvention strategy.
1] Third quarter 2021/2022 revenue
Under IFRS accounting, revenue in the third quarter of 2021/2022 totalled €405.1 million (resulting in €1,038,2 million over the first nine months of the year).
The Group nevertheless continues to comment on its revenue and the associated financial indicators, in accordance with its operational reporting namely:
- with the presentation of joint undertakings in proportional consolidation,
- excluding the impact of IFRS16 application
A reconciliation table presenting revenue stemming from operational reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting is presented at the end of the press release.
Revenue is also presented according to the following operating segments, as defined under IFRS 81, i.e.
- the Center Parcs operating segment covering both operation of the domains marketed under the Center Parcs, Sunparks and Villages Nature brands, and the building/renovation activities for tourism assets and property marketing in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium;
- the Pierre Vacances operating segment covering the tourism businesses operated in France and Spain under the Pierre Vacances and maeva.com brands, the property development business in Spain and the Asset Management business line (responsible notably for relations with individual and institutional lessors
- the Adagio operating segment covering operation of the city residences leased by the Pierre Vacances-Center Parcs Group and entrusted to the Adagio SAS joint venture under management mandates, as well as operation of the sites directly leased by the joint venture;
- an operational sector covering the Major Projects business line responsible for construction and development of new assets on behalf of the Group in France, andSenioriales, the subsidiary specialised in property development and operation of non-medicalised residences for independent elderly people;
- the Others operating segment covering primarily the holding company activities.
Finally, the Group has changed its operational reporting to comply with the presentation chosen by the majority of tourism players concerning holiday marketing fees. Revenue from accommodation rental is therefore presented in gross terms before these fees, whereas it was previously presented net of these commission fees. This change in presentation has no impact on the overall amount of revenue from the tourism businesses.
Accommodation revenue in 2018/2020 and 2020/2021 has been adjusted accordingly in the table below.
(€m)
2021/2022 according to operational reporting
2020/2021
Change
2018/2019
Change
Center Parcs
283.1
121.6
133%
o/w accommodation revenue
195.3
72.0
171%
157.2
24.2%
Pierre Vacances
80.4
32.3
149%
o/w accommodation revenue
55.3
21.7
155%
56.3
-1.9%
Adagio
53.1
16.9
214%
o/w accommodation revenue
48.3
14.4
235%
47.6
1.6%
Major Projects Senioriales
28.8
32.7
-12%
Holding companies
0.8
1.2
-32%
Q3 GROUP REVENUE
446.2
204.7
118%
Accommodation revenue
298.9
108.0
177%
261.1
14.5%
Supplementary income
84.1
31.2
170%
Other revenue
63.1
65.4
-4%
Center Parcs
705.9
283.3
149%
o/w accommodation revenue
475.5
148.1
221%
386.0
23.2%
Pierre Vacances
246.0
80.9
204%
o/w accommodation revenue
172.2
50.6
240%
177.4
-2.9%
Adagio
120.1
42.3
184%
o/w accommodation revenue
108.2
35.8
202%
122.8
-11.9%
Major Projects Senioriales
87.4
92.1
-5%
Holding companies
2.0
3.2
-37%
9M GROUP REVENUE
1161.5
501.9
131%
Accommodation revenue
755.9
234.6
222%
686.2
10.2%
Supplementary income
215.1
69.7
209%
Other revenue
190.5
197.6
-4%
* Accommodation revenue expressed in gross terms including marketing fees
After an increase of 141% between the first half of 2020/2021 and the first half of 2021/2022, the Group's revenue continued to increase during the third quarter, rising 118% relative to the year-earlier period.
In all, Group revenue totalled €1,161.5 million over the first nine months of the year, up 131% relative to 2020/2021, and outperforming its pre-crisis level.
Accommodation revenue
Accommodation revenue stood at €298.9 million in Q3 2021/2022, up 177% relative to Q3 2020/2021
The rebound in revenue even accelerated relative to 2019, standing 14.5% higher than the Q3 2019 level (vs +7.5% over the first half), of which:
- Center Parcs: +24.2% over the quarter (+22.4% in the first half), including +29.1% for the Domains located in BNG2 and +15.4% for the French domains. Average letting rates were up 25% prompted especially by renovation works at the domains, while occupancy rates stood at 77.7%, close to the level recorded in 2019 (78.5%).
- Pierre Vacances: -1.9% over the quarter (-3.4% in the first half), including
- revenue from the residences in France down 4.4% due to the decline in the supply of accommodation (number of nights offered down 24% vs. 2018/2019 given the non-renewal of leases or withdrawals from loss-making sites). On a same structure basis, revenue over the quarter was significantly higher driven by higher average letting rates (+3.3% across all destinations) and growth in the occupancy rate, which stood at 71% (+8.6% points vs. 2019).
- Revenue in Spain up 7.1%, primarily driven by a price effect.
- Adagio: +1.6% over the quarter (-20.4% in the first half). Revenue from the city residences was higher than the pre-crisis level for the first time over the year, driven by a 5.1% increase in average letting rates. The occupancy rate stood at 79.5% (vs. 81.9% in 2019).
In all, over the first nine months of the year, accommodation revenue totalled €755.9 million, up 10.2% vs. 2019.
Supplementary income
Third quarter supplementary income jumped by 170% to €84.1 million relative to the year-earlier period, and by 13.4% relative to the same period in 2018/2019. These healthy performances were driven by strong momentum at maeva.com (with revenue multiplied by four relative to the third quarter of 2018/2019) and a surge in revenue from on-site activities at Center Parcs domains (+23.5% vs. 2019).
In all, over the first nine months of the year, accommodation revenue totalled €215.1 million, up 11.7% vs. 2019.
Other revenue
The Group recorded €63.1 million in revenue from its other activities stemming mainly from:
- Seniorales residences for €14.7 million (vs. €16.5 million in Q3 2020/2021).
- Major Projects for €14.1 million (primarily Center Parcs Landes de Gascogne, Lot-et-Garonne for €9.2 million), compared with €16.2 million in Q3 2020/2021 (of which €13.2 million relative to Center Parcs Landes de Gascogne);
- Renovation operations at Center Parcs domains in BNG for €32.9million, compared with €31.2 million in 2020/2021).
In all, over the first nine months of the year, other revenue totalled €190.5 million, down 4% relative to the previous financial year.
2] Outlook for the fourth quarter
In view of tourism reservations to date for the fourth quarter 2021/2022 and compared to Q4 of 2018/2019 (pre-Covid), the Group is currently expecting:
- further robust revenue growth for Center Parcs,
- growth in revenue at Pierre Vacances in France, adjusted for the decline in the supply of accommodation (decline in offer vs 2018/2019 comparable to the decline recorded in the third quarter),
- a significant increase in maeva.com businesses,
- a faster recovery in revenue from the Adagio residences, with revenue growth relative to the level seen in summer 2019.
APPENDIX:
Reconciliation table between revenue stemming from operational reporting and revenue under IFRS accounting.
€ millions
2021/2022
according to operational reporting
Restatement
IFRS11
Impact
IFRS16
2021/2022
IFRS
Center Parcs
283,1
-9,2
-13,6
260,3
Pierre Vacances
80,4
80,4
Adagio
53,1
-11,9
41,2
Major Projects Seniorales
28,8
-4,6
-5,3
18,9
Holding companies
0,8
0,8
Total Q3 2021/2022
446,2
-25,8
-18,9
401,5
€ millions
2021/2022
according to operational reporting
Restatement
IFRS11
Impact
IFRS16
2021/2022
IFRS
Center Parcs
705,9
-21,3
-46,9
637,7
Pierre Vacances
246,0
246,0
Adagio
120,1
-27,4
92,7
Major Projects Seniorales
87,4
-12,6
-15,0
59,8
Holding companies
2,0
2,0
Total 9M 2021/2022
1 161,5
-61,4
-62,0
1 038,2
IFRS11 adjustments: for its operational reporting, the Group continues to integrate joint operations under the proportional integration method, considering that this presentation is a better reflection of its performance. In contrast, joint ventures are consolidated under equity associates in the consolidated IFRS accounts.
Impact of IFRS16: The application of IFRS16 as of 1 October 2019 leads to the cancellation, in the financial statements, of a share of revenue and the capital gain for disposals undertaken under the framework of property operations with third-parties (given the Group's right-of-use rights). See above for the impact on revenue for the first nine months of the year.
1 See pages 181-182 of the Universal Registration Document, filed with the AMF on 17 March 2022 and available on the Group's website: www.groupepvcp.com
2 Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany
