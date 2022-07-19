DJ ENERGISME: ENERGISME announces the establishment of two lines of financing to support its business development

In a period where the need to achieve energy savings has never been so strong, ENERGISME announces the establishment of two lines of financing to support its business development

-- A maximum of 10 million euros in the form of Convertible Bonds with Warrants (CBW), of which 3 millioneuros have been drawn today

-- A maximum of 2 million euros in the form of bonds with warrants, of which 0.84 million euros have beendrawn today

Energisme (FR0013399359 - ALNRG), a company that has developed a SaaS software solution, N'Gage, aimed at accelerating the energy performance of companies thanks to data intelligence, as well as a PaaS platform, Loamics, dedicated to the real-time processing of massive and heterogeneous data, announced today that it has set up two lines of financing to support its commercial development:

-- 10 million under the terms of an agreement concluded with Atlas Special Opportunities1 (the "Investor").This financing will be carried out through the issuance of convertible bonds to which are attached warrants, thefinancial instruments, taken in their entirety, will hereinafter be referred to as the "CBW"; of which a drawdownof 3 million euros has been completed today

-- A second line for a maximum aggregate amount of 2 million under the terms of an agreement with severalspecialized investors in the form of bonds with warrants attached ("BWs"), of which 840,000 euros has been drawndown today

The net proceeds of these financing lines replace the previous financing line put in place with the IRIS fund (see press release of January 20, 2022), which is being terminated, and of which only 1.82 million euros were converted out of the 10 million available.

By choosing to finance itself through the two BW and CBW products, Energisme has an adapted and flexible financing system to support and accelerate the steady growth of its turnover. The proceeds of these financings will enable Energisme to:

-- Reinforce and expand its network of commercial partners to meet the demand for energy savings followinglarge increases in electricity and gas prices in the last few months;

-- Expand rapidly the customer base with the objective to double the number of customers to over 300 overthe next 18 months;

-- Pursue the development of Loamics during the second half of 2022.

Stéphane Bollon, CEO of Energisme said: " The selected solutions secure - in a particularly volatile stock market environment - the financing of our commercial development during the second half of this year. We are fully committed to the execution of our strategic plan AMBITION 20-24 and are accelerating the commercialization of our two solutions N'Gage, energy performance software and Loamics, data processing middleware."

Mustapha Raddi, Co-Founder of Atlas Special Opportunities (ASO) said " Energy management in current time is crucial with commodities prices at all-time high , we believe Energisme has the potential to help companies and states around the world to save millions of dollars with their innovative solutions , ASO capital will fuel the company's growth ambitions." I. Information relating to the CBW

Legal basis of the issue

On June 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company, making use of the delegation of powers granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"), in its 13th resolution, delegated the issue of a maximum of 1,000 CBW with cancellation of the preferential subscription right in favor of the Investor.

Given the nature of the transaction and of the Investor, this issue does not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to the approval of the Financial Markets Authority.

Financing terms and conditions

A maximum of 1,000 CBW will be issued at the initiative of the Company in fifteen tranches as follows

- the first tranche will have a value of 3 million euros represented by 300 CBW; and

- the fourteen subsequent tranches will each have a value of 0.5 million euros, represented by 50 CBW.

Under the terms of the CBW issuance agreement, each tranche of CBW may only be issued after a period of 30 trading days following the subscription by the Investor of the preceding tranche of CBW. It is also specified that no tranche of CBW may be issued until the first tranche of CBW with a value of 3 million euros has been fully converted into shares of the Company.

The convertible bonds will be accompanied by a number of waeeants equal to 20% of the value of the convertible bonds issued in this tranche, i.e. 0.6 million euros for the first tranche and 0.1 million euros for each of the fourteen subsequent tranches.

The main characteristics of the convertible bonds and warrants are described in Appendix 1.

The Company will maintain on its website a table showing the number of outstanding convertible bonds and warrants, as well as the number of shares issued upon conversion of the convertible bonds and exercise of the warrants. All information concerning each of the drawings made in the context of the execution of this contract of issuance is available on the Company's website (https://energisme.com/). II. Information relating to the BWs

Legal basis of the issue

On June 28, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company, using the delegations of powers granted by the General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 17, 2022 (the "Meeting"), in its 9th and 12th resolutions, decided to issue 84 simple bonds with warrants attached (the "BWs") with cancellation of the preferential subscription right in favor of investment funds and by private placement.

Given the nature of the transaction, this issue does not give rise to the preparation of a prospectus subject to the approval of the Financial Markets Authority.

Terms and conditions of the financing

A maximum of 200 BWs will be issued at the Company's initiative:

Each bond has a nominal value of 10,000 euros and 5,000 warrants attached to it.

The main characteristics of the Bonds and the attached warrants are described in Appendix 2.

The Company will maintain on its website a table tracking the outstanding BWs, as well as the number of shares issued upon exercise of the BWs. All information concerning each of the OBSA subscriptions and the execution of the terms and conditions of the BWs is available on the Company's website (https://energisme.com/). III. Impact of the issues on the shareholders' equity and on the share of equity

For information purposes only and only in the event that all the financing lines are fully drawn down, which is not the objective, and based on the assumption of a conversion price of the CBWs of 0.85 euros, the impact of the issuance of new ordinary shares in the context of the conversion and full exercise of the CBWs and BWs is as follows

Shareholder's interest (in %) Non-diluted basis Diluted basis Before the issue of new shares 1,00% 0,89% After issue of 11,764,706 new shares in case of conversion of the 1,000 convertible bonds 0,43% 0,41% After issuance of 13,764,706 new shares in case of conversion of the 1,000 convertible 0,40% 0,38% bonds and exercise of the attached warrants After issuance of 2,000,000 new shares in the event of exercise of the warrants arising 0,82% 0,74% from the BWs After issue of 13,764,706 new shares in the event of conversion of the 1,000 convertible bonds and exercise of the BSAs and after issue of 2,000,000 new shares in the event of 0,41% 0,39% exercise of the warrants Non-diluted Diluted basis basis Share of equity as of January 1, 2022 (in euros (in euros rounded up) rounded up) Before the issue of new shares EUR EUR 2,979,833.00 10,731,019.89 After issue of 11,764,706 new shares in case of conversion of the 1,000 convertible bonds EUR EUR 12,979,832.99 20,731,019.89 After issuance of 13,764,706 new shares in case of conversion of the 1,000 convertible EUR EUR bonds and exercise of the attached warrants 14,979,832.99 22,731,019.89 After issuance of 2,000,000 new shares in the event of exercise of the warrants arising EUR EUR from the BWs 4,979,832.99 12,731,019.89 After issue of 13,764,706 new shares in the event of conversion of the 1,000 convertible EUR EUR bonds and exercise of the BSAs and after issue of 2,000,000 new shares in the event of 19,959,665.97 31,462,039.77 exercise of the warrants EUR IV. Risk Factors

