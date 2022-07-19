DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Jul-2022 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 July 2022

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2022, the following PDMR's of the Company were granted an option to purchase Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company ("Shares") under the Company's Save As You Earn scheme ('SAYE').

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant's continued employment.

Name Number of Shares over which option granted Option price Expected maturity date Ella Bennett 3,157 Stuart Birrell 3,157 Maaike de Bie 3,157 GBP3.99 1 September 2025 Sophie Dekkers 3,157 Kenton Jarvis 1,353 Garry Wilson 3,157

The following PDMRs have surrendered SAYE options as permitted by the terms of the scheme:

Name Number of Shares subject to surrendered options Option price Grant date Stuart Birrell 1,963 GBP6.42 20 July 2021 840 GBP6.42 20 July 2021 Maaike de Bie 2,249 GBP5.60 24 July 2020 Sophie Dekkers 1,963 GBP6.42 20 July 2021 840 GBP6.42 20 July 2021 Garry Wilson 1,865 GBP6.75 14 June 2019

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Stuart Birrell 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Data & Information Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021.

Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 1,963

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,963

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Maaike de Bie 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 3,157

Aggregated information

d) 3,157

-- Aggregated volume

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021 and 24 July 2020.

Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 840 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 2,249

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,089

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Ella Bennett 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Nil 3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

