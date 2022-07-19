Anzeige
WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
19.07.22
17:38 Uhr
4,590 Euro
-0,030
-0,65 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
19.07.2022 | 18:37
easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Jul-2022 / 17:05 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

19 July 2022

The Company announces that, on 19 July 2022, the following PDMR's of the Company were granted an option to purchase Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company ("Shares") under the Company's Save As You Earn scheme ('SAYE').

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant's continued employment. 

Name      Number of Shares over which option granted Option price Expected maturity date 
Ella Bennett  3,157 
Stuart Birrell 3,157 
Maaike de Bie 3,157 
                             GBP3.99    1 September 2025 
Sophie Dekkers 3,157 
Kenton Jarvis 1,353 
Garry Wilson  3,157

The following PDMRs have surrendered SAYE options as permitted by the terms of the scheme: 

Name      Number of Shares subject to surrendered options Option price Grant date 
Stuart Birrell 1,963                      GBP6.42    20 July 2021 
        840                       GBP6.42    20 July 2021 
Maaike de Bie 
        2,249                      GBP5.60    24 July 2020 
Sophie Dekkers 1,963                      GBP6.42    20 July 2021 
        840                       GBP6.42    20 July 2021 
Garry Wilson 
        1,865                      GBP6.75    14 June 2019

For further details, please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Stuart Birrell 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Data & Information Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      type of instrument 
 
       Identification code           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 
                            shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Nil      1,963

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,963

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Maaike de Bie 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Group General Counsel & Company Secretary 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      type of instrument 
 
       Identification code           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 
                            shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      3,157

Aggregated information

d) 3,157

-- Aggregated volume

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021 and 24 July 2020. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            Nil      840 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            Nil      2,249

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,089

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Ella Bennett 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Sophie Dekkers 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      type of instrument 
 
       Identification code           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 
                            shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021. 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Nil      1,963

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,963

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                  Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Chief Financial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial      Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code          ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 1,353 
                           shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99. 
                           Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Nil      1,353

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 1,353

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Chief Executive Officer of easyJet Holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      type of instrument 
 
       Identification code           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Grant of options under the easyJet SAYE scheme to acquire 3,157 
                            shares at an exercise price of GBP3.99 
                            Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Nil      3,157

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 3,157

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

a) instrument, type of instrument

Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Surrender of options granted under the easyJet SAYE scheme on

20 July 2021 and 14 June 2019 

Price(s)    Volume(s) 
                            Nil      840 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                            Nil      1,865

Aggregated information

d)

-- Aggregated volume 2,705

-- Price n/a

e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  175790 
EQS News ID:  1401379 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 19, 2022 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
