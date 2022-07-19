The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
London, July 19
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.
|Resolutions
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Total Votes Cast
|Votes
Withheld*
|Ordinary Business
|1.To accept the audited financial statements and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2022.
|13,474,466
|92.61%
|1,074,666
|7.39%
|14,549,132
|2,596
|2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2022.
|14,509,767
|99.76%
|34,232
|0.24%
|14,543,999
|7,729
|3.To elect Mr Roger Yates as a Director of the Company.
|14,534,959
|99.90%
|13,850
|0.10%
|14,548, 809
|2,919
|4.To re-elect Dr Nicki Shepherd as a Director of the Company.
|14,413,348
|99.07%
|135,461
|0.93%
|14,548,809
|2,919
|5.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company.
|14,411,834
|99.06%
|137,306
|0.94%
|14,549,140
|2,588
|6.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company.
|14,022,147
|96.38%
|527,096
|3.62%
|14,549,243
|2,485
|7.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company.
|14,410,635
|99.04%
|139,003
|0.96%
|14,549,638
|2,090
|8.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company.
|13,465,835
|92.56%
|1,082,910
|7.44%
|14,548,745
|2,983
|9.To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.
14,533,604
99.89%
15,880
0.11%
14,549,484
2,244
|Special Business
|10.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company.
|14,524,493
|99.84%
|22,980
|0.16%
|14,547,473
|4,255
|11#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities.
|14,506,576
|99.72%
|40,848
|0.28%
|14,547,424
|4,304
|12#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company.
|14,537,072
|99.94%
|8,406
|0.06%
|14,545,478
|6,250
|13#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
|14,462,258
|99.40%
|86,586
|0.60%
|14,548,844
|2,884
# - Special Resolution
* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.
At the date of the AGM, the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 40,921,729.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
19 July 2022
For further information please contact:
|Katherine Manson
|Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
|020 3709 8734