The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Result of AGM

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a poll.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes

Withheld* Ordinary Business 1.To accept the audited financial statements and the Report of the Directors for the year ended 31 March 2022. 13,474,466 92.61% 1,074,666 7.39% 14,549,132 2,596 2.To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 March 2022. 14,509,767 99.76% 34,232 0.24% 14,543,999 7,729 3.To elect Mr Roger Yates as a Director of the Company. 14,534,959 99.90% 13,850 0.10% 14,548, 809 2,919 4.To re-elect Dr Nicki Shepherd as a Director of the Company. 14,413,348 99.07% 135,461 0.93% 14,548,809 2,919 5.To re-elect Mr Steve Bates as a Director of the Company. 14,411,834 99.06% 137,306 0.94% 14,549,140 2,588 6.To re-elect The Rt Hon Lord Willetts as a Director of the Company. 14,022,147 96.38% 527,096 3.62% 14,549,243 2,485 7.To re-elect Mrs Julia Le Blan as a Director of the Company. 14,410,635 99.04% 139,003 0.96% 14,549,638 2,090 8.To re-elect Mr Geoff Hsu as a Director of the Company. 13,465,835 92.56% 1,082,910 7.44% 14,548,745 2,983 9.To re-appoint BDO LLP as auditor and to authorise the Audit Committee to determine their remuneration.

14,533,604

99.89%

15,880

0.11%

14,549,484

2,244 Special Business 10.To authorise the Directors to allot securities in the Company. 14,524,493 99.84% 22,980 0.16% 14,547,473 4,255 11#. To disapply the rights of pre-emption in relation to the allotment of securities. 14,506,576 99.72% 40,848 0.28% 14,547,424 4,304 12#. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of Ordinary shares in the Company. 14,537,072 99.94% 8,406 0.06% 14,545,478 6,250 13#. That the Directors be permitted to hold General Meetings (excluding the AGM) on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 14,462,258 99.40% 86,586 0.60% 14,548,844 2,884

# - Special Resolution

* Please note that a 'vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "For" total.

At the date of the AGM, the total number of Ordinary shares of 25p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 40,921,729.

The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.biotechgt.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

19 July 2022

