JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Event Featuring AIM ImmunoTech

- Live video webcast with moderated fireside chat with members of the AIM leadership team and Key Opinion Leader, Professor Casper van Eijck, Ph.D. of Erasmus Medical Center, on Monday, July 25th at 8:30 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Event Featuring AIM ImmunoTech on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 8:30 AM ET. Access the event here.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immune-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders, and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company's lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod) is an immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity being developed for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system. As part of the event, the Company will discuss Ampligen® and its clinical development for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

For the fireside chat discussion, Thomas K. Equels, M.S. J.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chris McAleer, Ph.D., Deputy Chief Science Officer of AIM ImmunoTech will be joined by Key Opinion Leader, Professor Casper van Eijck, Ph.D., of Erasmus Medical Center.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology Event Featuring AIM ImmunoTech will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709093/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Innovations-in-Oncology-Event-Featuring-AIM-ImmunoTech