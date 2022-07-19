DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Polyus Finance Plc: Effectiveness of Proposals for 2023 and 2024 Notes



19.07.2022 / 19:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



19 July 2022 Polyus Finance Plc announces that the proposals of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.$800,000,000 5.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 and U.S.$500,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 are in effect NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE MEMORANDUM. On 15 July 2022, Polyus Finance Plc (the "Issuer") announced the results of its consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") in relation to the outstanding U.S.$800,000,000 5.250% Guaranteed Notes due 2023 (the "2023 Notes"), U.S.$500,000,000 4.70% Guaranteed Notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes") and U.S.$700,000,000 3.25% Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes") issued by the Issuer (the "Notes") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated 24 June 2022 (the "Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined herein have the meanings given to them in the Memorandum. The Issuer hereby announces that the Amendment Documents have been executed and that the Proposals in respect of the 2023 Notes and the 2024 Notes have now come into effect. DISCLAIMER This announcement must be read in conjunction with the Memorandum. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

19.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

