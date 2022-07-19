Snag Tights Launch First Inclusive Luxury Robe Collection Designed for Every Body

The ethically made, sustainable robes are designed to fit everyone - regardless of size and shape.

EDINBURGH, Scotland, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clothing retailer Snag Tights are thrilled to announce the launch of their first luxury collection of ethically-made, size-inclusive robes.

On a mission to fix the fashion industry, the Snag creative team was inspired to create beautiful robes that actually fit everyone, regardless of size, going against the conventions of typical high street brands.

Brie Read, Founder and CEO of Snag said, "As a fat person, there are loads of things we don't get to take part in - I never thought anything as simple as a beautiful robe would be one of those things. But it breaks some cardinal rules - we aren't allowed luxurious fabrics and we aren't allowed anything really beautiful.

"Having tried to buy a robe for many years I'd long given up, but when I fell pregnant with my daughter, a robe was a top tip from all my friends that were mums already. You could wear it through your pregnancy, in hospital, and afterwards it was perfect for mum-life. But no matter where I looked and how much money I spent, I could not find one that fit. That's when I knew Snag had to step in"

The robes are made in luxe viscose derived from bamboo, the best luxurious ethical fabric on the market. Designed to fit sizes 4-40, there are three designs to choose from: Divination, a magical mix of tarot, crystal, and love motifs in navy blue; Destiny, a beautiful black and white bird and floral pattern; and Fortune, a vibrant maroon woodland and wildlife print with a traditional tattoo flair. Like all Snag clothing, the robes feature functional pockets, with details including matching lace trims, matching belts, and an inner tie to help keep robes closed during wear.

The prints were designed by Edinburgh-based tattoo artist Sophie Bellingham, tattooist to Brie herself. "We were thrilled that the incredible Sophie agreed to design for us. She's tattooed most of my body in a process that I've found to be incredibly positive and cathartic, it felt only right that she should help us on our mission to reclaim a bit of opulence for those victimised by the fatphobia of the fashion industry."

The fashion industry is often prejudiced against fat people, and if you don't fit into "standard" high-street sizing, finding clothes in your style that fit can be a nightmare. Snag is on a mission to provide everyone with sustainable and ethical clothes that fit.

Read concluded: "These robes are for every damn body - wear them every single day - we deserve it."

The luxury robes, as well as the full Snag clothing range, are available for purchase at www.snagtights.com

