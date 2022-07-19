

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-positive cases in the United States have increased by 20 percent over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times.



Covid Deaths rose by 9 percent in the same period.



With 129716 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 89,688,655, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



437 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,024,297.



Florida reported the most number of cases - 27,524 - and deaths - 161.



86,752,569 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



1941 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,371,498.



More than 40000 people are currently in American hospitals with the deadly virus, an increase of 20 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4500 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 19 percent rise in a fortnight.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 222,682,315 Americans, or 67.1 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.7 percent of people above 65.



48.1 percent of the eligible population, or 107,004,061 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de