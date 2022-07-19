Health Care Administrators Association Appoints 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Former VP Ernie Clevenger to lead association's initiatives as the new president

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced its new Board of Directors and Officers serving for the 2022-2023 term. This group of executives will lead the association in its efforts to extend awareness of self-funding initiatives, promote educational forums, engage and grow membership levels, and direct advocacy efforts.

HCAA Officers

HCAA President : Ernie Clevenger of CareHere, a Premise Health Company

: Ernie Clevenger of CareHere, a Premise Health Company HCAA Vice President : Kirti Mutatkar of UnitedAg

: Kirti Mutatkar of UnitedAg HCAA Treasurer : Matthew Burghardt of Lockton Companies, LLC

: Matthew Burghardt of Lockton Companies, LLC HCAA Immediate Past President: Carolyn Jarschke of QVI Risk Solutions, Inc.

HCAA Board of Directors

Michelle Bounce of J.P. Farley Corporation

Mike Clayton of Virtual Benefits Administrator

Julie Mueller of Custom Design Benefits

Caryn Rasnick of 90 Degree Benefits

Jim Stanis of J. J. Stanis and Company, Inc.

Jeff Walter of Professional Benefit Administrators, Inc.

HCAA Past President's Liaison (Advisory to the Board)

Joanie Verinder, CSFS, HIPAAP of Imagine360

"It's an exciting time to be a part of self-funded healthcare with many changes and challenges further leading the shift from traditional ways in which plans and employers think about, deliver and fund care," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "I'm delighted to welcome this new group of industry leaders to help guide our association and value the unique role and experience that each of them will play as we strive towards bringing education and advocacy to all of our self-funded members and their organizations during these changing times."

For more information on HCAA's Board of Directors and Officers, visit the website.

About HCAA

The Health Care Administrators Association is the nation's most prominent nonprofit membership trade association supporting the education, networking, resource and advocacy needs of benefit administrators (TPAs), stop loss insurance carriers, managing general underwriters, audit firms, medical managers, technology organizations, pharmacy benefit managers, brokers/agents, human resource managers, plan sponsors and health care consultants. For over 40 years, HCAA has taken a leadership role in transforming the self-funding industry, and increasing the importance of self-funding as an important alternative in the health care delivery systems of our country. For more information, visit www.hcaa.org, or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube.

Press contact

Dave Anderson

Anderson Interactive on behalf of HCAA

252.715.4767

dave@andersoni.com

SOURCE: Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709072/Health-Care-Administrators-Association-HCAA-Appoints-2022-2023-Board-of-Directors