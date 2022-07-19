Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - NodeReal announces its MegaNode now supports Polygon, the world-leading Ethereum scaling platform that combines the best of Ethereum and sovereign blockchains into a full-fledged multi-chain system. NodeReal commits to being long-term contributors to the Polygon ecosystem, the initial support is to the Polygon PoS network in the MegaNode BETA version.





Polygon describes itself as "Ethereum in the fast lane" and makes Ethereum accessible for all. It provides a complete suite of Ethereum-scaling solutions, including but not limited to PoS, Edge, Avail, Nightfall, and Supernets.

Polygon Proof of Stake (PoS) is the first step in NodeReal's long-term plan to support the Polygon ecosystem. Specifically, Polygon PoS is a scaling solution to the Ethereum network that achieves higher transaction speed and cost savings. At the same time, POS ensures asset security using the robust Plasma bridging framework and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators.

With over 1.3 billion transactions recorded, 130 million unique wallets and 2.7 million monthly active users, Polygon Proof of Stake (PoS) is one of the most proven scaling solutions in Web3, and one of the best ways to launch a Web3 project aimed at a global audience.

NodeReal's MegaNode provides high-performance blockchain API services for BNBChain, Ethereum, Aptos (Testnet), and now, Polygon! With MegaNode's support, developers can easily build on Polygon and capitalise on the massive user demand for different dApps in the ecosystem - from wallets, DeFi, NFTs to GameFi, and more.

MegaNode provides instant, reliable and scalable infrastructure solutions that help individuals build dApps. MegaNode provides quick and easy access to Web3 networks, enabling developers to create decentralised applications and enhance efficiency with a highly reliable infrastructure. MegaNode has supported all the necessary APIs (including 6 special APIs) to build a functional application on the Polygon network. To get started, all you have to do is login to your MegaNode account, create your App and select Polygon Mainnet as the network.

MegaNode is commonly praised for its ease of use. Individuals can access it through APIs or utilize the web-based Composer as test environment to configure requests. To experience the company's MegaNode service, individuals can sign in with their GitHub account, create their first app and begin testing.

About NodeReal

NodeReal is the operator of many EVM blockchains. We are now an active validator of BSC mainnet. Token delegators benefit from the secure and reliable infrastructure of NodeReal. We have built a robust infrastructure by applying years of real-world experience operating enterprise-grade network infrastructure.

