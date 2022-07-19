QIAGEN Clinical Insights platform growing at over 35% annually, or 700,000 additional cases, and recently breaking through three million cases analyzed and reported

Total number of analyzed and reported patient cases using QCI five times higher than other commercial offerings

Unique Augmented Molecular Intelligence approach provides customers with the ability to scale NGS testing with confidence

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced that its decision-support software platform QIAGEN Clinical Insights (QCI) has been used to interpret more than three million patient molecular profiles for hereditary and oncological diseases to date. This milestone for the QCI portfolio of clinical software and professional services for the interpretation and reporting of variants from next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing underscores QIAGEN's leadership position in precision medicine. The platform, incepted only seven years ago, is currently growing at 35% or 700,000 additional cases per annum, outperforming other commercial offerings by a factor 5 in terms of patient cases.

The QCI portfolio is an integrated, universal solution for secondary and tertiary analysis in molecular pathology, clinical genetics and translational research that can be used with any sequencing platform. Consisting of QCI Secondary Analysis, QCI Interpret and QCI Precision Insights, the portfolio streamlines NGS data analysis and variant interpretation, enabling users to go from raw NGS data to clinical report swiftly and confidently.

"Surpassing three million patient cases reported using our QCI solution demonstrates how pervasive our bioinformatics solutions are becoming in the standard of care for patients. This is in line with our ambition to deliver on the promise of precision medicine," says Executive VP of QIAGEN Digital Insights Jonathan Sheldon. "The cost and speed of NGS testing is no longer the barrier to uptake. It's the downstream analysis, interpretation and quality reporting of the complex results that is becoming the bottleneck, which is where our QCI portfolio fits in. Labs can adopt and scale NGS with confidence with our NGS interpretation and reporting tools using our advanced augmented molecular intelligence (AMI), no matter which sequencing platform they use. Today over 200 scientific experts work alongside machines to efficiently curate, annotate and analyze complex clinical evidence essential for accurate and high-quality reporting. This focus on the human effort, review and certification is critical. It means our customers can trust the data and proceed with confidence with the most up-to-date information."

The content core of the QCI portfolio, the QIAGEN Knowledge Base, is powered by AMI. It combines artificial intelligence (AI) and human expertise to advance and accelerate confident clinical decision-making. A key differentiator of the QCI portfolio, the application of AMI leverages AI and machine learning to efficiently identify, extract and align evidence from scientific literature and over 40 public and proprietary databases in the QIAGEN Knowledge Base. The approach ensures high-quality molecular intelligence that users can trust to augment their own decisions.

"One of the biggest challenges of comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) is bioinformatics. QIAGEN's QCI Interpret software has enabled our lab to confidently scale from a targeted panel with 177 genes to a CGP panel with 718 genes, all while helping us reduce cost, time, and labor," said Petr Starostik, MD, Director of Molecular Pathology, University of Florida Health Pathology Laboratories. "The content quality of the QIAGEN Knowledge Base is unrivalled in the industry. From a large complex panel, we can filter and classify variants according to AMP and NCCN guidelines and build custom, patient-specific reports with the latest diagnostic, prognostic and therapeutic information. With so much data to deal with now, QCI Interpret delivers the insight we need to make the right decisions."

With the NGS industry set for significant transformation through the introduction of lower cost and faster NGS instruments, it is expecting to see an accelerated adoption of genetic analysis, testing and screening. As more vendors enter the market, the customer demand towards dedicated applications and solutions considering front end sample processing and downstream bioinformatics will further accelerate. QIAGEN has built an extensive NGS application and portfolio strength aligned with key market drivers to fulfill these demands and will continue to invest in expanding to support the industry growth and complete Sample to Insight solutions for its customers and partners.

About QIAGEN Digital Insights

QIAGEN Digital Insights, the bioinformatics business of QIAGEN, is the leading provider of genomic and clinical knowledge, analysis and interpretation tools and services for scientists and clinicians. We have over 25 years of experience in the industry, 90,000 users worldwide, over 100,000 citations in scientific papers, more than 3 million profiled patient cases and over 40 billion scientific data points. Discover our portfolio of expertly curated genomic and clinical knowledge solutions as well as bioinformatics software and services for efficient data management, sharing and actionable insights. Learn more at https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V., a Netherlands-based holding company, is the leading global provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. Our sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA and proteins from blood, tissue and other materials. Assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. Automation solutions tie these together in seamless and cost-effective workflows. QIAGEN provides solutions to more than 500,000 customers around the world in molecular diagnostics (human healthcare), Applied Testing (primarily forensics), Pharma (pharma and biotech companies) and Academia (life sciences research). As of March 31, 2022, QIAGEN employed more than 6,000 people in over 35 locations worldwide. Further information can be found at https://www.qiagen.com/.

