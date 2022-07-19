Anzeige
Ingredion Incorporated: Ingredion to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 9, 2022

WESTCHESTER, Ill., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food manufacturing industry, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2022, before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Jim Zallie (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/zallie.html), president and chief executive officer, and Jim Gray (https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/executive-leadership-team/gray.html), executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call on August 9 at 8 a.m. CT to discuss the Company's financial performance. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/events-and-presentations). Participants are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available on the Company's website.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2021 annual net sales of nearly $7 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs?innovation centers located around the world and more than 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature, and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com (https://ir.ingredionincorporated.com/)for more information and the latest Company news.

CONTACTS:
Investors: Jason Payant, 708-551-2584
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


