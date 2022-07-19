Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Installs First Advanced Level Two EV Chargers

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Today, Plano-based Universal EV Chargers, a division of Universal Green Group, announced that it has successfully installed the first of thousands of advanced Level Two Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers in the United States in Plano, Texas. These Level Two EV Chargers will fill market needs that have been largely unmet by existing providers, including fast installations, unit up time and simple, universal, fast charging even on level two chargers.

Level Two chargers are often found at hotels, businesses and retail locations where EV drivers can charge their batteries while they linger in the facilities where the chargers are located. These Level Two Chargers may take several hours to complete a full charge, compared to the more expensive DC Fast Chargers that can charge an EV in 30 to 40 minutes.

Universal Green Group set out to be a major contributor to the green energy sector in 2009. Following the company's rapid growth in sustainable solar energy products, it leveraged its green expertise to launch the Universal EV Chargers division in 2019 to meet the growing EV adoption rate and the national need for a superior EV charging network.

Green energy visionary and company founder and CEO Hemal Doshi envisions a U.S.-based EV charging network where EV drivers can find a compatible, working charger where and when it is needed, and he'd like those charges to be provided by Universal EV Chargers.

"As an EV driver myself, I experienced first-hand the frustrating challenges associated with charging my own EV. Once we explored the underlying industry challenges, we realized that our team was already fully capable of addressing each and every one of them. We set to work to make our vision a reality," said Doshi. "And, the market response has been overwhelming."

One issue that has plagued the EV charging industry has been the length of time and expertise it takes for a host property to model the business opportunity, design the physical layout and install the charging units. Universal EV Chargers seeks to make these issues irrelevant by offering a variety of options from complete turnkey installations that essentially require no financial involvement for qualifying host properties to outright purchase options for those who prefer to offer charging as an amenity or revenue enhancement.

A related issue has been actual installation time. Once the site plan is in place and approved by the local permitting authority, Universal EV Chargers' units can be installed in about four to six hours, which is a significant time reduction and potential interruption in business operations.

Another issue that the EV charging industry has faced is charger maintenance. Many EV drivers report public chargers that are located at businesses, hospitality and retail locations that are out of service. Universal EV Chargers has addressed this issue by creating a network of electrical contractors throughout the U.S. that will be alerted by integrated software when a charging unit is out of service. Contractors will be required to maintain the units assigned to them within 48 hours of notification or face contractual forfeiture.

Universal EV Chargers designs, manufactures and manages its e-mobility products, technology and network, creating the most dependable EV charging solutions available. Universal EV Chargers' national network of customer service representatives, technicians and electrical contractors provide a turnkey solution for the life of the unit. The company's most popular option is its all-inclusive offering where Universal EV Chargers maintains and manages the installed devices ensuring maximum up-time and reliability.

For more information on Universal EV Chargers, please visit universalevcharging.com or call (866)350-2738.

ABOUT UNIVERSAL GREEN GROUP:

Founded in 2009, Universal Green Group is a national leader in sustainable green services, products, technology and projects. Focused on supplying a better future for generations to come, Universal Green Group continuously strives for the utilization and adoption of green technology while making their products the most reliable and financially viable for their customers. Universal Green Group's portfolio of brands includes Universal EV Chargers, Universal Solar System and Universal Green Developers. For more information on Universal Green Group, please visit www.UniversalGreenGroup.com or call (866)350-2738.

