

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $255.34 million, or $2.42 per share. This compares with $172.16 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.0% to $3.84 billion from $2.91 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $255.34 Mln. vs. $172.16 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.42 vs. $1.61 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.31 -Revenue (Q2): $3.84 Bln vs. $2.91 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de