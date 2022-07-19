Intuitive Health Announces the 2022 Center of Excellence Awards

Hybrid ER & Urgent Care Centers Receive Accolades for Exceeding Health Care Industry Standards

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Intuitive Health, the national leader of the dual emergency room and urgent care model, today announced the winners of its inaugural Center for Excellence awards, recognizing exceptional efforts to administer excellent patient care to communities. Intuitive Health's National Process Improvement Team handled the selection of awards presented by CEO Thom Herrmann.

Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof based on a proven value-based care model. Currently, Intuitive Health has 17 ER and urgent care facilities open with 8 health system partners in 11 states.

The Center for Excellence award recipients exemplifies the best-of-the-best patient care-significantly exceeding globally recognized healthcare customer service, clinical excellence, and quality care while setting new standards for value-based health care.

"Every day, our team members inspire me; they are our most valued resource. Intuitive Health staff and health care partners work diligently toward our shared goal of improving how health care is delivered and received. Intuitive Health provides one of the most innovative health care models in the United States, and these awards recognize our partners' commitment to improving health care in their communities," said Thom Herrmann, CEO of Intuitive Health. "Our health system partner facilities exceed the healthcare industry averages far. These inaugural Center of Excellence award winners are among the very best. We thank them and offer our congratulations."

2022 Center of Excellence Award Winners

Intuitive Health's inaugural Center of Excellence award winners includes health systems across the United States. Two ER and urgent care centers in Texas and Indiana received the Center of Excellence award; seven health care partner locations in Florida, Indiana, Texas and New Mexico received the Intuitive Way award; and a Florida provider received the Up and Comer award.

Center of Excellence Award: The Intuitive Health Center of Excellence award represents the highest accolade a facility can achieve. This award is based on key areas of health care excellence metrics: health care customer service, operational performance, patient quality care and clinical quality measures. This award category focuses on Intuitive Health managed-facilities that have exceeded extremely rigorous national health care best practices, including:

A Net Promoter Score (a globally recognized customer feedback metric) of 80 or higher, a performance level that is in the top 1% of retailers nationally.

Door-in to door-out time (DITO) - when a patient enters the ER and urgent care facility to the time that they leave. Patients value their time and want to feel well as quickly as possible. To qualify for this award, a facility must average under 60 minutes for urgent care and under 130 minutes for emergency care for the entire year.

Outstanding patient satisfaction as measured by Google search Star Ratings of 4.3/5 or higher. Patients who receive outstanding health care customer service will share their experiences with others.

Clinical quality measures-Facilities must exceed industry best practices for door to EKG, door to CT and left without being seen (LWOBS). In an emergency, time can be life for many situations. In addition to following the latest clinical practice best practices, performing them as quickly as possible is essential to a satisfactory outcome.

Intuitive Health's 2022 Center of Excellence are:

Legacy ER & Urgent Care West Frisco in Texas

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care East Carmel in Indiana

Intuitive Way Award: The Intuitive Way award is given to locations that demonstrate an unwavering dedication to Intuitive Health's mission and follow the Intuitive Way by exceeding one or more of the Center of Excellence criteria. These centers raise the bar in at least one of the key areas of health care excellence metrics: health care customer service, operational performance, patient quality care or clinical quality measures. The Intuitive Health managed facilities that have exceeded extremely rigorous national health care best practices in one of the above areas include:

ShorePoint Health ER & Urgent Care Cape Coral in Florida

Baptist Health Care Emergency Room & Urgent Care in Florida

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care Fishers in Indiana

Riverview Health Emergency Room & Urgent Care West Carmel in Indiana

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care Paseo/San Pedro in New Mexico

PRESNow 24/7 Urgent and Emergency Care Coors/Western Trail in New Mexico

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Allen in Texas

Legacy ER & Urgent Care East Frisco in Texas

Legacy ER & Urgent Care Coppell in Texas

Legacy ER & Urgent Care McKinney in Texas

Legacy ER & Urgent Care North Richland Hills in Texas

Up and Comer Award: Intuitive Health is one of the fastest-growing health care companies in the United States. To recognize Intuitive Health's newest facilities, the Up and Comer award celebrates new facilities that rank high in health care customer service based on their healthcare NPS scores and have exceeded at least one of the key areas of health care excellence metrics: operational performance, patient quality care or clinical quality measures within the first 18 months of opening. The 2022 Intuitive Health Up and Comer award goes to:

Baptist Health Care Emergency Room & Urgent Care in Florida

The Intuitive Health Vision

Intuitive Health set out to redefine the urgent care and emergency care experience. The status quo in emergency and urgent care is built around the provider instead of the patient. In 2008, Intuitive Health combined emergency care with urgent care services, creating an improved health care delivery system where patients are billed only for the level of care they actually receive rather than being billed differently depending on the location of their care.

Instead of requiring the patient to know in advance what level of care is required, Intuitive Health's ER-trained physicians and emergency room-trained staff utilize an objective medical treatment criterion to determine if a patient is billed as an ER or urgent care patient. This proven model ensures patients only pay for the care they need and thus reduces inappropriate emergency room utilization. The Intuitive Health approach saves patients & payors millions every year. By billing patients that would have gone to an emergency center at low-cost urgent care rates, this model bridges the gap from a fee-for-service model to one of the best value-based health care models available.

Intuitive Health has experienced sustained rapid growth by focusing on improving community access to immediate care built around the patient's needs. The company has sites in development or operation in partnership with leading health systems across the country, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

Intuitive Health's proven healthcare model and protocols for providing an exceptional patient experience creates loyalty, repeat visits and site-level profitability. Each Intuitive Health partnership helps health systems increase patient acquisition and improve visibility by delivering an innovative and proven customer-centric care model to patients in the communities they serve.

For more information about Intuitive Health, visit www.iheruc.com/about-us. To learn more about Intuitive Health's health systems partnership opportunities, visit www.iheruc.com/health-systems. Learn more about The Center of Excellence awards at www.iheruc.com/center-of-excellence.

About Intuitive Health?????

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail health care facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health operates in partnership with leading health systems across the country, including in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered health care systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit?IHERUC.com.?

