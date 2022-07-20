Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry extends its duty-free and duty-paid contracts at Belo Horizonte International Airport in Brazil



20.07.2022 / 07:00



Dufry is pleased to confirm that it has extended its current duty-free contract at Belo Horizonte International Airport in Confins, operated by a partnership of CCR and Zurich Airport, for a further two years, through to 2029. In addition, a ten year contract has been awarded enabling Dufry to continue to operate its current portfolio of four duty-paid stores, including the Dufry Shopping and Hudson concepts and to also build a further three new duty-paid stores, one of which will be a 670 m2 walkthrough store. This contract extension further consolidates Dufry's strong footprint in South America, with Belo Horizonte International Airport being the seventh largest airport in Brazil in terms of passenger numbers, handling over 11 million international and domestic passengers every year (base 2019). Dufry has had a presence in Belo Horizonte International Airport since 2007, operating a total of 10 duty-free and duty-paid stores covering a combined retail area of 1,605 m2. This new contract to create four additional duty-free stores will further increase the retail space that Dufry operates to 2,228 m2. In all its stores, Dufry will continue to offer customers a wide range of goods across all the key product categories including beauty, liquor, food & confectionery, tobacco, toys & souvenirs, electronics, fashion and luxury accessories. With shops spread across the whole airport, Dufry will be able to offer a worldclass shopping experience to all customers, tailored accordingly, to best serve both domestic and international travellers. Gustavo Fagundes, Chief Operating Officer for South America comments, "Dufry is delighted to have not only extended our current contract at Belo Horizonte International Airport, but to also have been awarded the contract to build and operate three new duty-paid stores. One of these will be a walkthrough "megastore" incorporating the latest digital technologies, alongside an extensive product mix comprising internationally renowned brands, exclusive products and new launches. Our sincere thanks go to our partners at BH Airport for the continued trust they have shown in Dufry." Kleber Meira, CEO of BH Airport, says: "Belo Horizonte International Airport celebrates the success of this partnership. We are sure that the new Dufry stores will be very important to the experience of our passengers and visitors. Thank you for your trust in our management." For further information:



