|BHG Group Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 162.2 Million vs. Estimate SEK 238 Million
|(PLX AI) - BHG Q2 revenue SEK 3,908.5 million vs. estimate SEK 4,188 million.
|BHG Group to Raise SEK 1 Billion in Share Sale to Finance Growth Through Acquisitions
|(PLX AI) - BHG Group explores the conditions to carry out a new issue of approximately SEK 1,000 million.• BHG aims at increasing net sales over the medium term of on average 20-25 percent per annum•...
|BHG Group Q1 Adjusted EBIT SEK 134.2 Million vs. Estimate SEK 128 Million
|(PLX AI) - BHG Q1 revenue SEK 3,110.6 million vs. estimate SEK 3,175 million.
|BHG GROUP AB: BHG Group subsidiary Vitvaruexperten acquires Hemmy AB with annual sales of SEK 103 million
|BHG Group Q4 Adjusted EBIT SEK 186.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 190 Million
|(PLX AI) - BHG Q4 revenue SEK 3,487.2 million vs. estimate SEK 3,100 million.• Q4 EBIT SEK 157.4 million• Q4 net income SEK 118.3 million
