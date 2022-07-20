Online publication of HERV-K ENV's mechanism of action in sporadic amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) leading to motor neuron death

This publication confirms the preclinical therapeutic effect of GeNeuro' s anti-HERV-K ENV antibody in neutralizing HERV-K ENV toxicity

Sporadic ALS is a devastating disease affecting 10,000 new patients per year in the U.S. and Europe, with a limited survival prognosis

Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Paris:GNRO) (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing new treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe neuropsychiatric consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID), announced today the publication in the leading scientific journal "Annals of Neurology" of the results of the collaboration between GeNeuro and the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). NINDS is part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the United States. This publication describes the novel pathogenic mechanism of HERV-K in sporadic ALS and confirms the action of GeNeuro's antibody to neutralize this toxicity.

The online publication (HERV-K envelope in spinal fluid of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis is toxic Steiner et al, Annals of Neurology) presents preclinical data showing that HERV-K Envelope protein leads to neuronal cell injury and death as part of an extracellular release of the HERV-K ENV protein, and identifies the cellular receptor targeted by this endogenous toxin. The study also shows that the neurotoxic properties of the HERV-K ENV protein, detected in the cerebrospinal fluid of ALS patients, are neutralized by GeNeuro's anti-HERV-K ENV antibody.

Dr. Hervé Perron, Scientific Director of GeNeuro, said: "This publication highlights the results obtained through the collaboration between NINDS and GeNeuro. It underlines the relevance of GeNeuro's approach to sporadic ALS via its novel monoclonal antibody that inhibits the neurotoxic effects of the HERV-K ENV protein, an endogenous toxin detected in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients. We now want to move forward as quickly as possible to provide what could be a treatment that changes the prospects for patients".

As previously mentioned, GeNeuro's preclinical development program has enabled its anti-HERV-K ENV antibody to be humanized and ready to enter GMP production. GeNeuro continues to be in active discussions with potential partners for the clinical development of the humanized antibody GNK301.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the destruction of motor neurons leading to progressive muscle paralysis. ALS affects approximately 50,000 patients worldwide, with about 10,000 new patients per year in the United States and Europe.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to develop safe and effective treatments against neurological disorders and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs, which represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It owns rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

Disclaimer:

