- (PLX AI) - Nordic Paper Q2 revenue SEK 1,144 million vs. estimate SEK 1,110 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA margin 21.6%
- • Q2 EPS SEK 2.44
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|Nordic Paper Q2 EBITDA SEK 247 Million vs. Estimate SEK 264 Million
|07:36
|Nordic Paper Interim report January-June 2022
|Nordic Paper explores further improved barriers for packaging
|12.07.
|Nordic Paper upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive operational efficiencies and support dynamic growth
|IFS solution will help specialty paper manufacturer enhance security, maximize uptime and strengthen maintenance
LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise...
|11.07.
|Invitation to presentation of Nordic Paper's interim report Q2 2022
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NORDIC PAPER HOLDING AB
|4,045
|0,00 %