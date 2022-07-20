Ontic has taken an important step in their journey to expand their footprint in mainland Europe.

Ontic is already a worldwide leader in supplying and licensing established aircraft parts and services, alongside significant growth in their established markets in the US and UK, they're now looking to secure in-region licenses from France, Germany, Italy, and Spain.

Gareth Blackbird, VP and Chief Commercial Officer explains,We've been working hard to raise our profile and building connections in the region with the appointment earlier this year of Lilian Clede, Business Director for Europe.

'The next step is to establish a physical location in France in order to secure any licenses from our partners in France or to secure any French military content. So, we're pleased to have signed a co-operation agreement with Falgayras, to progress growth opportunities for Ontic within France.

'The agreement enables us to leverage the excellent reputation and capabilities of Falgayras, to support our French growth ambitions giving us a physical presence in a region that is truly at the heart of the aerospace industry in Europe."

Christophe Falgayras, Chief Executive Officer adds, We believe in Ontic's expertise and reputation as a leading OEM for established and certified aircraft parts.

'We are delighted to partner with Ontic, not only in helping them to secure their future business in France but also to strengthen the cooperation between our two companies which will also enable us to benefit from their expertise and excellence."

About Ontic

With over 48 years of aerospace product manufacturing and aftermarket support experience, Ontic provides FAA, CAAS, CAAC, TCCA, DCA, EASA Part 21 and 145 OEM support, including new and serviceable spares and repairs for over 7,000 mature aircraft parts. Ontic's portfolio of products, licensed or acquired from major OEMs such as Honeywell, Collins Aerospace, Safran, Thales and GE Aviation, span all major aircraft systems in both civil and military markets. For more information, please visit www.ontic.com.

About Falgayras

Falgayras are an established aerospace company based in Toulouse in the Occitanie region of South West France.

The company was founded in 1969 and are a trusted family business with long standing key French customer relationships, supporting production, aftermarket and servicing for a wide range of their own developed aerospace products including wiper assemblies for the, pressure transmitters, indicators, bellows and audible horns. They have a modern 40k sq. ft facility which has established engineering and technical competence with capacity to support future growth.

