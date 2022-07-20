India's SunEdison has partnered with US startup Arka Energy to provide the Arka collection of solar roof and gazebo solutions in India.From pv magazine India SunEdison has launched the Arka Energy collection of solar roof and gazebo solutions in India. The Arka collection provides integrated solutions with custom components and pretested systems. The Arka PowerRoof and PowerGazebo offerings feature glass-on-glass solar tiles built with advanced shingling technology. They are mounted on custom interlocking brackets. Arka solar tiles are tested and approved by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) ...

