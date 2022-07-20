Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the passing of former Executive Chairman, Fernando Porcile. The Directors and employees of Los Andes Copper would like to extend their sincerest condolences to Fernando's family and friends.

Fernando's integrity and character were an example to many. His uncompromised commitment to doing the right thing, compassion and dedication represent an example to follow.

Fernando has been an influential and larger-than-life presence in the mining industry for over 50 years. He was responsible for the development and operation of several mining projects as well as managing various world-class operations. His experience working with major mining companies was vast and varied and included being the Director of the Coldeco Board; President of Compañía Doña Inés de Collahuasil; President of the Falconbridge Copper Business Unit and Vice President of Project Development for BHP Billiton's Base Metals Division.

More recently, Fernando was a prominent driving force in the development of Los Andes and its Vizcachitas Project. He will forever be remembered for the impact he had, in terms of his wisdom, expertise and consultancy, but mostly, for his passion in progressing the Company.

R. Michael Jones, CEO, said: "All of us at Los Andes Copper pass our condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Fernando. Our Company continues to benefit from the engineering experience and design insight he brought to the Vizcachitas copper project."

