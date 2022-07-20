- (PLX AI) - Q2 revenue SEK 23,655 million vs. estimate SEK 22,600 million
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 1,581 million vs. estimate SEK 2,431 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 2,473 million vs. estimate SEK 2,716 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 10.5% vs. estimate 12%
- • Outlook FY organic growth 4-8%
- • Q2 pretax profit SEK 1,097 million vs. estimate SEK 2,290 million
- • SKF expect high single-digit organic sales growth, with an expected recovery in Automotive demand in 3q yoy
SKF AB B-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de