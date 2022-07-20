Anzeige
20.07.2022
SKF announces changes to Group Management

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF announces the following changes to Group Management:

Patrick Tong, President, China and Northeast Asia, is retiring from SKF. Patrick joined SKF in 1989 and he will remain in his role during the third quarter, to ensure a handover to his successor, who will be announced in due course.

Kent Viitanen, President, EMEA is leaving SKF. Kent joined SKF in 1988 and is succeeded on an interim basis by Aldo Cedrone, currently Head of Ball Bearing Operations and Managing Director of SKF Italy. Kent will remain in an advisory role during a transition period. A formal successor will be announced in due course.

Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, says: "I would like to thank both Patrick and Kent for their many years of service and commitment to SKF. On behalf of all my colleagues in SKF, I wish them well in the future."

Aktiebolaget SKF

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Group Communication

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2104; mobile: 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-announces-changes-to-group-management,c3603224

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3603224/1605870.pdf

20220720 SKF announces changes to Group Management

© 2022 PR Newswire
