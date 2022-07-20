Anzeige
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 20-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.086 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.928 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.072     GBP0.909 
 
                                    GBP0.917119 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.079699

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,712,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2500       1.072         XDUB      08:30:46      00060094151TRLO0 
5518       1.076         XDUB      09:57:01      00060097223TRLO0 
160       1.074         XDUB      09:57:01      00060097224TRLO0 
85        1.074         XDUB      10:07:25      00060097590TRLO0 
1668       1.080         XDUB      10:42:56      00060098727TRLO0 
4780       1.080         XDUB      10:42:56      00060098728TRLO0 
1997       1.078         XDUB      11:05:02      00060099564TRLO0 
1798       1.078         XDUB      11:05:02      00060099565TRLO0 
1482       1.078         XDUB      11:05:02      00060099566TRLO0 
109       1.078         XDUB      11:05:02      00060099567TRLO0 
4000       1.076         XDUB      12:37:09      00060102099TRLO0 
1731       1.076         XDUB      12:37:09      00060102100TRLO0 
4000       1.076         XDUB      13:56:44      00060103971TRLO0 
315       1.076         XDUB      13:56:44      00060103972TRLO0 
6612       1.080         XDUB      14:35:23      00060105263TRLO0 
6608       1.086         XDUB      15:33:19      00060109603TRLO0 
2183       1.086         XDUB      15:56:02      00060110948TRLO0 
4454       1.086         XDUB      16:09:08      00060111913TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3700       90.90         XLON      08:46:21      00060094668TRLO0 
743       91.40         XLON      10:02:36      00060097487TRLO0 
652       91.40         XLON      10:02:36      00060097488TRLO0 
1050       91.40         XLON      10:02:36      00060097489TRLO0 
1319       91.40         XLON      10:02:36      00060097490TRLO0 
1799       91.60         XLON      13:36:02      00060103463TRLO0 
1139       91.60         XLON      13:36:02      00060103464TRLO0 
1545       91.60         XLON      13:36:02      00060103465TRLO0 
3000       91.70         XLON      13:36:02      00060103466TRLO0 
1936       91.90         XLON      14:37:15      00060105373TRLO0 
1936       91.90         XLON      14:41:30      00060105562TRLO0 
686       91.90         XLON      14:43:12      00060105617TRLO0 
2305       92.00         XLON      15:41:18      00060110038TRLO0 
414       92.80         XLON      16:04:04      00060111548TRLO0 
2776       92.70         XLON      16:05:54      00060111673TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  175796 
EQS News ID:  1401429 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401429&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

