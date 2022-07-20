AI Auto Tracking PTZ Camera brings Professional AV capabilities to everyone

AVer Europe, the leading provider of video conferencing, education technology and Pro AV solutions, has announced the launch of the PTC320UV2, the latest addition to the AVer professional PTZ camera family.

The PTC320UV2 features in-house AI functions such as Presenter Mode, Zone Mode, and Hybrid Mode auto tracking, thanks to Human Detection processing. Coupled with the 21X Optical Zoom lens and 4K resolution with hybrid auto tracking and smooth PTZ functions, the camera delivers an affordable immersive broadcasting, streaming, or recording experience.

"It's exciting to see how AVer's Pro-AV PTZ cameras are unlocking AV innovation in a variety of industries across Europe. From eSports to Local Government to Education distance learning, many organisations are now using AVer cameras to offer enriched, enhanced AV participation. "commented Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe.

The PTC320UV2 features include:

4k Output Resolution

Equipped with 4K resolution, the PTC320UV2 provides ultra-precise auto tracking. The PTC320UV2 also features a Sony sensor that maintains a truly impressive video performance through every frame.

21x Optical Zoom

The zoom power of the PTC320UV2 camera reaches an incredible 252X (including 12X Digital Zoom). It works even while the camera is panning and tilting, allowing you to highlight content and rapidly change shooting angles. Operate a closer and clearer video feed with the unbeatable PTZ performance of the PTC320UV2.

Human Detection AI

AVer's most advanced AI tool yet-Human Detection. This highly accurate processing function enables PTC320UV2 to easily detect and capture human forms and moving objects in seconds.

Click and Track

Redirect focus in an instant with the PTC320UV2. Simply click on a target to quickly adjust the shooting angle and initiate precise tracking. This advanced feature is easy to operate via remote control or intuitive Web UI.

Presenter Mode

Track your target everywhere. This feature gives presenters the flexibility to leave the stage and interact with the audience, all while being continuously tracked. The camera stays locked on its target, even if other people or objects get in the way.

Hybrid Mode

Provides the utmost freedom of movement for performing artists. Pre-set areas for Zone Tracking in advance, and once you step into those areas, you will be targeted together with the content.

RRP: €2799 plus VAT

https://presentation.avereurope.com/model/ptc320uv2

