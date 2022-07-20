Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A2PBLK ISIN: LU1931974775 Ticker-Symbol: PR1J 
Tradegate
15.07.22
15:38 Uhr
22,945 Euro
-0,125
-0,54 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,18023,21011:21
23,18023,21011:21
20.07.2022 | 09:58
AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN

DEALING DATE: 19/07/2022

NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3211.3191

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8230338

CODE: PR1J

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1931974775 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      PR1J 
Sequence No.:  175926 
EQS News ID:  1401791 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2022 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
