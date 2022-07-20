Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.07.2022 | 10:04
Swarovski Foundation: SWAROVSKI FOUNDATION AND ADVISOR THE UNITED NATIONS OFFICE FOR PARTNERSHIPS ANNOUNCE SECOND YEAR OF GLOBAL GRANT PROGRAM TO EMPOWER FUTURE CREATIVE LEADERS IN SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT

LONDON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Swarovski Foundation announces the second year of Creatives for Our Future, a global mentorship and grant program designed with advisor the United Nations Office for Partnerships to identify and accelerate the next generation of creative leaders in sustainability.