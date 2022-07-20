DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2022 / 10:44 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 19-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 16.6001

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25000

CODE: WGES LN

ISIN: LU1799934499

ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN

